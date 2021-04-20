-$0.11 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Points International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 9,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,656. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.22 million, a P/E ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 1.71.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.