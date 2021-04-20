Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 495,918 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $15.11.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $4,434,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $509,000.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)
Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ãa de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.
Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.