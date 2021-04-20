Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 495,918 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $15.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $4,434,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $509,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.