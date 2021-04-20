Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.33. 88,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,226. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

