iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 2.9%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 1,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 278,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after buying an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

