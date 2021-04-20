Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in American Tower by 10.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in American Tower by 17.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 315,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 123.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,054. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

