Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Up 2.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s share price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 3,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 297,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

