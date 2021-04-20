Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 7.9%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 51,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,814,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

