Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 176,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 197,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.0272727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

