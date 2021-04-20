Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Gap Down to $16.46

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $16.01. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Marine Products alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $544.58 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 171.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.