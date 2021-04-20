The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 65,468 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.31. 9,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

