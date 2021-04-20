International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 190,895 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 113.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,895 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of ET traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 228,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,851,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

