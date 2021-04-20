Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $2,260,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Gogo by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 226,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 176,348 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 63,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

