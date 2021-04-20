MahaDAO Price Tops $7.24 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.24 or 0.00013004 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

