Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.11 billion and $293.25 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00073231 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002811 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,483,949,904 coins and its circulating supply is 11,192,482,751 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

