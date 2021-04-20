WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,127. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

