Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.40. 39,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

