Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 484 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,940. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

