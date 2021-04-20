WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after buying an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,548,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.73. 39,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.13 and a 1-year high of $237.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

