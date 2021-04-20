Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,861. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $94.12 and a one year high of $179.49.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.13.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

