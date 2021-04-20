Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,078 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 115,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $4.60 on Tuesday, reaching $194.56. 33,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

