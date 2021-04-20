American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

NASDAQ AMRB traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. 683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.