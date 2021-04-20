Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF comprises 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ISMD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,136. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84.

