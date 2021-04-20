Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 3,014 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 2.21% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TPHD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. 1,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $29.77.

