Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. 1,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. Kemper has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.