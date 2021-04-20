Autonio Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Autonio has a total market cap of $22.91 million and $1.26 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00062102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00274691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.06 or 0.00929278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00650876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,451.35 or 0.99274486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

