CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 673,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CYREN stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. CYREN has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

CYREN Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

