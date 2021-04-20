Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.89 ($0.09), with a volume of 5070955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Specifically, insider Richard Dennis acquired 125,000 shares of Proteome Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,165.67). Also, insider Roger Steven McDowell acquired 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

The firm has a market cap of £20.34 million and a PE ratio of 57.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.93.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

