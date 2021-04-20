Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Declines By 23.4%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Grant C. Bennett sold 37,671 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $604,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,352,197 shares in the company, valued at $21,689,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 101,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,327 shares of company stock worth $4,534,084. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 22,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,254. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 million, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

