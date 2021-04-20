Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $74.35 Million Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $74,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,247. The stock has a market cap of $334.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

