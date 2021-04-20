Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $61.74 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.72% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $61,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,341. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.