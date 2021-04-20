Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $50,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.24. 11,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,840. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $207.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

