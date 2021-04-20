Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. 22,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,914. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

