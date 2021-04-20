Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 89,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.83. 59,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day moving average of $139.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

