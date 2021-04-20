Financial Consulate Inc. Has $318,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $813.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $742.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $488.00 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $753.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

