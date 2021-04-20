Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Booking by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,277.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $120.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,335.53. 12,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,800. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,362.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,106.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.