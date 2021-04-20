International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NEWT stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,205. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $607.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

