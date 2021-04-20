Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $267.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. It is poised for growth on the back of its developmental strategies, improving top line and margin recovery. The company began an enterprise-wide restructuring program to streamline structure to improve operational efficiency. The buyout of Magellan Health is anticipated to not only add to its capabilities but also enhance its geographic diversity. Various buyouts, such as that of YourCare led to membership growth for the company. However, its weak Marketplace business has led to a fall in premium revenues from this business. Its solvency level bothers. Its bottom line suffered due to higher expenses and the COVID-19 impact. A Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of 0% leave us inconclusive as it is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Apr 28.”

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.90. 9,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,804. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day moving average is $216.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $255.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.