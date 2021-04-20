Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded down $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,760. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -128.73 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average of $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,164,192. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

