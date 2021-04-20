International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 222,644 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Land by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Gladstone Land by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 255,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 11,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $561.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

