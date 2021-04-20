Comparing Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Ichor 3.34% 17.61% 7.12%

This table compares Transphorm and Ichor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ichor $620.84 million 2.50 $10.73 million $0.95 58.32

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Transphorm and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ichor 0 0 7 0 3.00

Transphorm presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 90.42%. Ichor has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Ichor.

Summary

Ichor beats Transphorm on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

