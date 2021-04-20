ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PUMP traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 64,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,184. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $950.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

