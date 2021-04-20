Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $690,737.56

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $690,737.56 and $35,010.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qbao has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

