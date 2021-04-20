Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.22. 96,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,875. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

