Analysts Expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.41). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

AWH stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,225. The firm has a market cap of $645.72 million, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,929 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

