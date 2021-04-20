Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,553. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,633 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

