Celo Dollar (CUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $848,539.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $44.05 million and $848,539.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00066525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.63 or 0.00643270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,928,401 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.