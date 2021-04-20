Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $60,140.17 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00066525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.63 or 0.00643270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.