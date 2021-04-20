Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $14,932.09 and approximately $279.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000890 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

