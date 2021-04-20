Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $2.42 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,995 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.