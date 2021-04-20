Congress Park Capital LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $126.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46. The firm has a market cap of $171.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.